Demi Lovato shared a candid message about body positivity with a new post on Instagram. She writes about her struggles with eating disorders in the past.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Fun Fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted," she wrote in the caption. "My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! ðð" she captioned the photos. "this is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!! And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!!"

Lovato expanded on her new outlook in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. She says she’s learned to accept life and that perfection is unachievable: "I decided that I wasted enough of my life worrying and stressing about unimportant things," Lovato added. "And now the rest of my life, I'm just going to care about the stuff that matters. I don't chase perfection anymore because I know it doesn't exist. And it's about finding a balance. Yeah, it's been a journey, but I feel like a lot of it comes with age, just learning."

Check out Lovato’s Instagram post below.

[Via]