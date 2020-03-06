On Thursday (Feb. 5), Demi Lovato got candid with Ellen Degeneres about her battle with addiction, substance abuse, and an unknown eating disorder. In July 2018, the "Fall in Line" singer suffered from an accidental heroin overdose that was laced with the deadly fentanyl narcotic. Following her downward spiral into drug abuse, the 27-year-old singer/songwriter was unsure if she would be able to maintain a career as a musician. Now, Lovato is being more transparent than ever about her journey during her most recent interview on The Ellen Show. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to Lovato, she and her team were constantly at odds due to their aggressive food monitoring tactics that eventually led to her abusing drugs. During the interview, Lovato revealed how her brutal her team was in regards to her eating habits, stating:

"If I was in my hotel room at night, they would take the phone out of the hotel room so I couldn’t call room service, or if there was fruit in my room they took it out because that’s extra sugar. We’re not talking about brownies and cookies and candies and stuff like that, it was fruit."

The Glee actress then went on to detail how her team members' over-controlling tactics led to her questioning her sobriety, saying:

"So I was stuck in this unhappy position and here I am sober and I’m thinking to myself, 'I’m six years sober but I’m miserable.'" Lovato continued, "I’m even more miserable than I was when I was drinking. Why am I sober?"

When she attempted to express how her management's micromanagement was affecting her, she was told that she was being "selfish" and that her eating habits could potentially "ruin everything not only for herself but for all of those around her." All of this aggression eventually led to Lovato relapsing on drugs and alcohol and her eventual 2018 overdose that required her to stay at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for a total of two weeks.

Now, Demi Lovato is standing tall and speaking on the experiences that have allowed her to display a level of resilience rarely seen in the music industry. Check out the videos of Demi Lovato detailing how her eating disorder led her down a dark path of substance abuse and addiction in the video provided below.