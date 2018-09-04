brain damage
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato Suffered Strokes, A Heart Attack, & Still Has Poor Vision Due To OverdoseThe near-fatal drug overdose the singer suffered in 2018 is still affecting her health today.By Erika Marie
- RandomTeen Diagnosed With 2-Hour Memory After Dance InjuryWe can't make this up. By Chantilly Post
- SportsJay Z Sued By Former Roc Nation Boxer Daniel Franco Over Serious Brain InjuriesDaniel Franco is suing Roc Nation Sports after suffering from brain injuries.By Aron A.
- SocietyFlorida Man Chops Off Penis Of Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend: Arrested & Awaiting TrialBond has been set at $1 Million.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Xan Pays For A Fan's Hospital Bills After Their Drug OverdoseAfter taking plenty of L's, Lil Xan finally has a W to his name.By Alex Zidel