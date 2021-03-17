The world is learning much more about Demi Lovato now that she's been sharing intimate details of her life in her documentary. In Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, viewers find the singer candidly discussing some of her most infamous moments throughout her career, but fans weren't expecting the 28-year-old to share that she was raped at 15-years-old and sexually assaulted by her drug dealer the evening she overdosed.



Tom Pennington / Staff / Getty Images

“I lost my virginity in a rape,” Lovato revealed. “I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control and all it did was make me feel worse.” She said she "beat [herself] up" for years. "We were hooking up but I said — hey, this is not going any farther, I’m a virgin, and I don’t want to lose it this way. And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways. And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him. I still hooked up with him.”

Lovato decided to come forward because she wanted to encourage others to share their truths and learn that these experiences aren't their faults. “You know what, f*ck it, I’m just going to say it: My MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me and they never got in trouble for it,” Lovato said, without naming her assailant. “They never got taken out of the movie they were in. But I’ve just kept it quiet because I’ve always had something to say, and I’m tired of opening my mouth, so there’s the tea.”

That wasn't all; in 2018, Demi Lovato made headlines after suffering a drug overdose. She now says that what people didn't know at the time was that she was sexually assaulted by her dealer. “I didn’t just overdose. I was taken advantage of," he revealed. "When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me.”

Following the documentary, Lovato plans to release her forthcoming album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

