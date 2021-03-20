Demi Lovato is opening up regarding her history with substance abuse by discussing her heroin overdose in 2018 on the next episode of CBS Sunday Morning. Her appearance on the morning show comes as she is releasing a new docuseries on her journey back from addiction and a new companion album titled Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over in the upcoming weeks.

The four-part documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, will be available to stream on YouTube starting Tuesday, March 23.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes," Lovato tells CBS' Tracy Smith. "Like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here. And I'm grateful that I'm sitting here today."

Lovato previously appeared on CBS Sunday Morning back in 2016, and of that time in her life, she says she had no control: "I was probably 24 when we did the interview. I'm in recovery for a bunch of things and I had been sober for how many years, but I'm still miserable. For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up.

"I didn't control any of my life at that period of time. But, yes, I also needed to grow up and take control. And that's something I haven't done until the past two years of my life, which is [why] I'm now in control of my finances. I'm now in control of … the food that I eat, how often I work out."

Fans will be able to stream Lovato's next album, Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over, on April 2nd.

Check out a teaser from Lovato's appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, below.

[Via]