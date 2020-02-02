Demi Lovato prepped for her scheduled Super Bowl appearance by staying out until the wee hours of the morning this weekend—and she wasn't alone. The singer hit up E11EVEN nightclub on Friday night for a pre-Super Bowl event, and didn't leave until 6:00am with an identified male companion. Demi is set to sing the National Anthem to open Sunday's big game, but not before partying alongside Vin Diesel, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg, the latter two taking the stage to perform for the crowd. Demi's appearance with her mystery man comes just over a month after her breakup with boyfriend Austin Wilson in December.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It was announced in mid-January that Demi would be singing the famous "Star-Spangled Banner" at the Super Bowl LIV, one of her first performances since her near-fatal overdose in 2018. Demi recently took the stage at the Grammys to debut her new song, "Anyone," about her struggles with addiction. She spoke to Andy Cohen on Friday about which song she was more nervous to perform, and the difference between debuting her own song at the Grammys and taking on the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. "I've spent more time with that song, 'Anyone.' I've spent more time listening to it. I crafted it," she said. "So when you put your heart and soul into something, it takes on a different life of its own. Whereas the National Anthem, if I mess up, everyone goes after you if you do."

"I'm not going to read the comments, so it won't matter," she added. "But it's just one of those things where it's like—there's so much pressure on the National Anthem. When it's my song, if I mess up a lyric, nobody would've known because it wasn't out yet."