After posing together for a steamy photoshoot just a few days ago, it has been reported that Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson have split. Lovato, 27, first publicized her relationship with Wilson, 25, in November with an Instagram post. The singer and her heavily-tattooed ex often posted loving photos together, but since their breakup, these photos have disappeared from their respective Instagram pages.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source has told People. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

Lovato hasn't been posting anything on Instagram since two weeks ago when she wrote, "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...." The last song she released, "Sober", came out in June of 2018, a month before she overdosed in her Hollywood Hills home.

“Demi and Austin have been friends for some time and started dating a little while ago,” a source told People around the time the two started dating. “They’re enjoying spending time together and getting to know each other better. Demi is in a really good place right now and hard at work in both the studio and shooting Will and Grace.”