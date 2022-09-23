As Disney moves forward with their live-action remakes, their inclusive casting has caused an uproar with racists. Many of the famed company's characters were inspired by real-life fables and throughout its history, Disney changed up origins to fit its animated narratives. Most recently, chaos has erupted online after Disney announced that Halle Bailey would star as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and after the first trailer was shared, racists from around the globe fired off posts, tweets, videos, and hot takes about why the fictional character must remain white.

DDG has witnessed the global response to his famous girlfriend's exciting new role, and while chatting with Bootleg Kev, the rapper spoke about how the couple has been dealing with the backlash. "It's amazing," he said of Bailey's "historical" inclusion in Disney's anticipated live-action remake. "It's beautiful to see."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"She's been talking about that for a minute," he added. "I'm just really excited for her." Kev asked if Bailey was letting any of the "bullsh*t hate" get to her, referencing the ongoing racial divide that has sparked because of her role.

"Nah, nah, nah. She laughin' it off," said DDG. "They be goin' a little too hard. But I feel like, people are more attacking the character rather than her, personally. You know what I'm sayin'? I feel like, it's like caught in the crossfire because she's playing the character, but I don't think mothaf*ckas is like—'cause it is impossible to be mean to Halle. She too sweet and she really like that in person."

"So, it's like, if people actually took the time to realize who's actually playing the Little Mermaid instead of just goin' on that she's Black, I think they'd be like, ['I'm trippin',']" he said. "I didn't know people was this racist. I didn't know this... I thought this sh*t was gone already. I thought this sh*t was gone. I thought Martin Luther King canceled this sh*t out... This sh*t is crazy."

The rapper said regardless of the hate, those same racists are still going to tune in. Listen to DDG speak about his girlfriend receiving negativity below.