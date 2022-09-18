Halle Bailey, who plays the character Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid, recently spoke about the "pressure" she put on herself starring in such a big role. Speaking with E! News at the D23 Expo, Bailey said that she put her all into the performance.

“I’m so excited about this film,” Bailey told the outlet. “You know being here today is so surreal.”



Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

She continued: “I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it since I was a little girl, I did put a bit of pressure on myself. Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl… Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film, I am really proud of myself.”

The film is directed by Rob Marshall and also stars Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, and more. The cast has been the subject of racist backlash online from users who are upset with the film starring a Black actress.

The original animated Little Mermaid film was released in 1989.

A trailer for the movie premiered at the aforementioned D23 event.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to debut in theaters on May 26, 2023.

[Via]