The Bailey sisters have been only known as a duo since they emerged into the mainstream, but these days, Chlöe and Halle are venturing off to solo careers. We've witnessed Chlöe tear up the charts with her sultry singles that take over the internet thanks to just as spicy music videos, but as she crafts her official solo debut album, Halle has been busy working on her acting career.

Recently, Halle shared that she wrapped the revamped production of The Color Purple and prior to that gig, she finished filming the upcoming live-action version of Disney's coveted The Little Mermaid.



When it was announced that she would tackle the lead role of Ariel, racists swiftly took to social media to vocalize their disgust. Bailey became the target of people who didn't want to see a Black woman portray the character, but she took it all in stride, despite the vicious messages she received. In an interview with Variety, Bailey said that she relied on her family to make her through those times.

“It’s important to have a strong support system around you. It’s hard to carry the weight of the world on your own," she said. Bailey was just 18 when she first auditioned, and production was finally completed when she was 21. Filming was in London and Italy and it took a toll being away from her family.

“When I moved away to London I learned so much about myself,” Bailey continued. “It was kind of a shock because I had never done anything like that before... My mindset is to work, work, work, so that I can see the payoff and move towards my goals. That’s what I’m used to,” Bailey says. “In the movie industry, I’m working 16 hours a day filming — I’ll be in the water busting my ass, crying, screaming, emotionally going to places I’ve never gone, and everybody there on set can congratulate you and say, ‘Yeah, you killed it today, kid.'"

It seems that we'll be seeing more of Halle Bailey on the silver screen. Check out a few moments from her Variety cover feature below.

