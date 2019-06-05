A lot of rappers are making the move into acting lately. We recently reported on Machine Gun Kellyjoining Pete Davidson in the production of a new motion picture. The movie comes right before the rapper is also set to begin filming a movie with model Cara Delevigne. And now, New York's very own Dave East just announced he will be acting in a new movie starring Anthony Anderson (Black-Ish). The trailer for the movie was unveiled by Netflix and is scheduled to hit the streaming service on later this month on June 19th.

Beats looks at the life of a gifted young man suffering from mental health issues following the death of his sister. Anthony Anderson's character will step in and help the youngster bring his talent to fruition. The movie blurb cites: "A reclusive, teenage music prodigy forms an unlikely friendship with a struggling producer. United by their mutual love of hip-hop, they try to free each other from the demons of their past and break into the city's music scene." The cast behind the upcoming film is quite impressive and includes Uzo Aduba of Orange Is The New Black & budding artist Dreezy. Overall, we are looking forward to seeing Dave East on the big screen.

