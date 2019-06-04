It is not uncommon for rappers to crossover to acting. We have seen the latter occur with Hip Hop artists like T.I, who played in numerous movies such as ATL & Takers, as well as Common who played in a slew of successful motion pictures such as Just Wright & Barbershop. Moreover, we recently reported on YG returning to acting and now new reports indicate Machine Gun Kelly has been putting in work cinematically. According to Deadline, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is currently working on a motion picture with Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. This would not be their first collaboration as earlier this year both Baker and Davidson starred in an indie comedy film entitled Big Time Adolescence which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival recently.

Though this would not be MGK's first step into acting, the artist previously featured in the Netflix smash-hit movie Bird Box which featured Sandra Bullock as its main character. Moreover, he can be seen in Netflix's Untitled Henry & Rel Sci-Fi Project which stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Lastly, Colson Baker is also scheduled to begin production on a new project called Punk with Cara Delevigne. Clearly, MGK is keeping busy with his acting endeavors, but also musically as we can expect his upcoming album Hotel Diablo and joint tour to launch this month.

