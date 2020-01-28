Dame Dash's resurgence to the forefront of the culture has been filled with highlights and unfortunate mishaps. The producer and multi-business owner recently got the opportunity to sit down with one of the greatest boxers of all-time in Mike Tyson on his podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, and recently rekindled his alliance with The Breakfast Club. However, the Dame Dash Studios-owner has run into conflict with WeTV and sexual assault charges spearheaded by an attorney by the name of Chris Brown (not the 30-year-old R&B sensation).

View this post on Instagram @breakfastclubam last Friday A post shared by Dame Dash (@duskopoppington) on Jan 27, 2020 at 1:26pm PST

Chris Brown is the attorney currently representing three different clients that are targeting Dame Dash on various allegations. Later this week, the Roc-a-Fella co-founder will have to appear in court in regards to a case involving copyrights to the film, Mafietta, Dash produced, and Chris Brown will be representing Dash's opposition.

Page Six, ran into Dame Dash on multiple occasions including a birthday party for DuJour’s Jason Binn at the Cipriani Wall Street where Dusko Poppington decided to take multiple shots at the attorney stating:

"This is Chris Brown’s third case against me in less than 12 months." Dash then continued taking jabs at Chris Brown's halitosis, "(I'd like to) do something about (Brown’s) breath... give him a bowl of peppermints."

The clothing company entrepreneur also took shots at Brown's fresh saying:

"Every time he files a lawsuit, his suits get worse. I’m so uninspired by his energy and his outfits. The lack of taste to be in court for something this minor and then have to look at this type of s–t is disgusting to me. He should have the proper respect to dress when I am in the room. If you’re going to try and rob me, just do it fly."

Dame Dash claims he's being unethically harassed by Chris Brown and his clients. Stick with HNHH as the Dame Dash vs. Chris Brown saga unfolds and check out a clip from Dame Dash's mental health reality show, Healing is Gangsta below.