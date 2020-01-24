Among the financial issues Damon Dash had to handle last year, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder was hit with a major accusation when photographer Monique Bunn accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was at his home. According to Monique, Damon groped her breasts and butt without her consent and he only stopped after she threatened to fight him. Monique and her attorney, Christopher Brown, are asking for $50 million and Damon has denied the allegations.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

"#ChrisBrownTheLawyer is a culture vulture," Dash wrote on Instagram. "He is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation." We just posted that Damon attended court for the matter but Bossip is now reporting that Monique and her team are asking for a default judgment, going after Damon, his fiancée Raquel Horn and their company, “Poppington LLC.” The publication details how Damon may not have responded to their lawsuit in the way they desired. Monique also accuses Damon of keeping her copyrighted images and photography equipment.

Damon thinks the case is an extortion attempt and has made moves to have Christopher Brown be investigated on his suspicions. The case is still ongoing.