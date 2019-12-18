Dame Dash has found himself on a list he clearly doesn't want to be on as the year comes to a close. The 48-year-old film producer has been struggling to pay back his debt for some time now, previously getting arrested for his failed child support payments and at one point reports suggested that he wasn't able to pay back a $2,000 bill. Page Six now reports that Dame has come in at #40 on the list of New York's top 250 delinquent taxpayers of 2019.



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Dame is no rookie to the list having been placed on the round-up in 2007, 2012 and 2015 with his estimated debt sitting at over $2 million. "My income streams have all been garnished ... and it is very difficult to address the mounting bills until I receive some relief from the courts," Dame previously stated of his financial state.

Back in November, Dame was arrested for not paying $400,000 in child support and NYC Sheriff Joseph Fucito said they've been looking to get him locked up since 2015.

“Like sh*t, if I am going to jail and not get out then that’s a problem. It wasn’t for no sex offender, or no raping, or dumb s–t. It was a warrant — they wanted that picture, but I looked good.” Dame said of his arrest after he was released. “Who cares about being in handcuffs? It is a part of the game, but I walked right out.”