It's been no secret that Damon Dash has been going through some financial troubles in recent months. The film producer previously asked a judge to end his child support payments since he was only pulling in $56,000 a year and wasn't able to afford the $6,000 a month to his ex Rachel Roy. After his request, reports then suggested that Dame wasn't able to pay back a $2,000 debt.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that he's found himself in hot water again since Dame has reportedly been arrested for failure to pay his child support that he asked to get dismissed from. Dame allegedly owed approximately $400K to his ex Rachel and his other baby mother Cindy Morales. According to the publication, Dame went to one Manhattan courthouse to pay off an outstanding debt to the tune of one-million and when he stepped out of the courthouse en route to pay off another bill, cops handcuffed him.

The police escorted Damon to Brooklyn to pay off the other end of his tab and apparenly the police were incredibly understanding and cooperative in helping him clear his name and outstanding bills.

Damon previously sued Lee Daniels for over $1 million dollars and by the looks of it the lawsuit came through.