Dame Dash appeared at a court hearing in Manhattan on Tuesday, reports Page Six. While the publication claimed that this court appearance was part of a three-day-long hearing over the rights to a 2016 short film that Dame Dash directed called Mafietta: Rise of a Female Boss, Dame's recent Instagram post says otherwise. According to the rap mogul and Growing Up Hip Hop star, the hearing was actually for the $50 million sexual battery lawsuit that was filed against him by photographer, Monique Bunn, back in December. Monique alleged that Dame had sexually assaulted her on April 18th, 2019 in his Los Angeles home. Dash has denied these allegations and attempted to prove that he is being extorted by Monique and her lawyer, Christopher Brown, who is currently being investigated by the FBI for extortion.

"First trial of the 3 frivolous lawsuits that #ChrisBrownTheLawyer has filed against me in a year," Dame wrote in his recent Instagram post, which features audio of Dame discussing the matter. "I will not being extorted...Not only do I have to deal with this bubblegum shit but I have to be subjected to his terrible suits," he continued, repeating his previous comment to Page Six while he was "fuming" about the case. "Just bad taste and his skills in the court room are laughable...he has to be working for free #StayTuned #trustheprocesses #allpartofthegame." The clip ends with the text, "All problems will be handled 2020" appearing over a black screen. Since Monique's allegations, more women have come forward citing similar experiences with Dame Dash.