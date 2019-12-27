Dame Dash most recently took to Instagram to speak out about a recent $50 million sexual battery lawsuit currently up against him. The former Roc-A-Fella honcho addressed attorney Christopher Brown, who is representing Monique Bunn in the case, using past clips of the two men in a depositon as Brown question Dame in his Dear Frank lawsuit.

"#ChrisBrownTheLawyer is a culture vulture," Dash wrote in the caption under the clip. "He is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation. #ChrisBrownTheLawyer I’m gonna deal with this on a beach in Hawaii ... I will not be extorted... check your mans Collar at the end wait for it ...more depositions with #chrisBrownthelawyer coming soon!"

The response came just hours after Bunn filed a formal suit against Dash for alleged battery that took place on April 18th. In her filing. Bunn accuses Dash of placing his hands on her breasts and her butt while she was at his home fora photoshoot. Bunn states that she did not give Dash consent to touch her and alleges that she threatened to fight him in order to get him to back off.

The filings also allege that Dash lied to Bunn about a potential WeTV docuseries in order to get her to keep silent about the occurrence. She claims that Dash also held her photography equipment and hard drives hostage.