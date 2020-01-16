Despite the drama that has encircled his family, Damon "Boogie" Dash II is doing quite well. Reality television fans watched on previous seasons of Growing Up Hip Hop how the 28-year-old struggled with substance abuse, but since going to rehab, Boogie has been committed to his sobriety. His addictions caused a rift in his personal relationships, especially with his father Dame Dash, and the world watched as it all unraveled in front of WeTV cameras.

However, in this recent season, a renewed Boogie has returned, and while a sober take of the younger Dash may not make for salacious television, fans are thrilled to see a happier, healthier version of the reality star. Dame, however, is still reeling from Boogie's less than favorable moments on Growing Up Hip Hop, and according to a report by TMZ, Dame's taking the network to court.

The outlet states that Dame accuses WeTV of making it a requirement for Boogie to drink alcohol in order to appear on the series even though they allegedly made a verbal agreement with Dame that they wouldn't give his son anything. TMZ reports that Dame has claimed his family "suffered emotional distress as a result of We TV's insistence that Boogie imbibes on the show."

Additionally, Dame accuses WeTV of stiffing him because he says he has yet to be paid "for his work on the show." Due to his reported court cases with his exes and the mothers of his children, Rachel Roy and Cindy Morales, and his alleged financial troubles, monies he would make from the network would skip Dame and head to his creditors. However, it's reported that WeTV should be writing a check to his company, Poppington, and not to Dame himself.