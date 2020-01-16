Dame Dash is the latest guest on Mike Tyson's highly-popularized podcast Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson and he's leaving no stone unturned. Over the course of the past decade, the Roc-a-Fella co-founder has been extremely transparent about almost every aspect of his life from his family, to his health, to his legal conflicts. Dame Dash continued to provide that same transparency with former World Heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson.

During the hour-long interview, Dash, Tyson, and Hotboxin' co-host Eben Britton, discussed a wide array of topics. Dame Dash touched on the business acumen that has made him and many others around him wealthy. He went into detail about how he broke out of the chains of mental slavery and took his destiny into his own hands dominating in multiple facets of consumerism from fashion, music, movies, and more.

The studio/streaming service owner turned things up a notch when he took shots at YouTube executive, Lyor Cohen, stating, "I don't like Lyor, man, at all... Exploits my culture. He couldn't survive in his own culture," a sentiment Dash has been vocal about in the past.

Dame also spoke on his current relationship with ex-Roc-a-Fella affiliates, Jim Jones and Jay Z. Last year, Dash had publicly apologized for his comments regarding his former friends and business associates but claims their relationships have not been rekindled in any way.

The father and entrepreneur had this to say about Jim Jones, "We don't have a relationship, he went a different way." He then went on to add, "I saw him the other day he didn't say a word to me."

In regards to Hov, Dame claims the rapper/philanthropist is unrecognizable these days nonchalantly stating, "He's just another dude, it doesn't matter... I don't even know this version of Jay-Z. I have no idea who he is, and I'm not even curious, I'm cool."

Despite his souring relationship with his ex-comrades, Dame Dash was eloquent, direct, and determined to speak his mind with Mike Tyson and company. While he may not have relationships with Jay and Jim these days, there's no telling what the future holds. After all, diamonds are forever. Check out a clip of Dame's ruthless approach to business below and listen to the full Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson interview featuring Dame Dash, here.