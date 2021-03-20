The breakup between Saweetie and Quavo has received an overwhelming response from fans, but it's the comments by fellow celebrities that have stirred the pot. After blogs noticed that Saweetie and her Migos rapper beau were not long following each other, the Pretty B*tch Music artist revealed that they were no longer together. "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," Saweetie tweeted. "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Someone who seemed to identify with Saweetie's current state of events is Love & Hip Hop New York star Cyn Santana who retweeted Saweetie's announcement with a message of her own. "The love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women” mannnnnnnn. Listen," wrote Cyn, later adding, "That sh*t feel SO good when you leave a cheating ass ungrateful ass lying ass selfish ass dirty d*ck ass dusty ass bum of a man. Go be a liberating Queen and leave his ass sis!!! YOU the prize really [blushing smiling emoji]."

Saweetie also stated that she'd mentally check out of her romance with Quavo a while ago, and a Twitter user asked Cyn how someone can be disconnected and stay in their relationship. Cyn replied, "We just need a lil time to get the roster right baby." Quavo responded to Saweetie sharing their personal business with the world, and she told him to "take care." It looks as if Joe Budden, Cyn's ex-fiancé and the father of her son, was paying attention.

"Hope everyone is taking care!!!" Budden tweeted. Check it out below.



Twitter