This Saturday marks Juneteenth, a cultural holiday that celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. As all eyes are on President Joe Biden to sign a Juneteenth bill and create the first new federal holiday in decades, other public figures, businesses, and corporations are making their own efforts to bring awareness to the holiday.

According to the Associated Press, Disney will celebrate Juneteenth and honor Black lives by releasing the Music for the Movement Volume III – Liberated, the third installment in Disney Music Group and The Undefeated's series of social justice-focused EPs. Celebrities such as Yara Shahidi and Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle are set to appear on the forthcoming EP, and Cordae will reportedly be joining forces withCommon on a track titled "What’s Life" for the project.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Furthermore, Cordae has revealed that he plans to direct all of his proceeds from Music for the Movement Volume III to help fund scholarships for students from underrepresented communities who are hoping to attend HBCUs. According to the Associated Press, both the Disney Dreamers Academy and The Undefeated have responded to Cordae's decision by publicly matching his donations.

"So many people need the money more than I do. I feel as though when you’re in such a blessed position, it’s important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others. It’s especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future," Cordae announces in a statement.

"Young people are the future of our society and the world," the former YBN artist continues, "so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I’ll die a happy man."

Disney's Music for the Movement Volume III EP will arrive on Friday, so if you're feeling Cordae's new philanthropic effort, be sure to stream his contribution to the project, "What's Life."

