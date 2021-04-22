Cordae Shares Four-Pack "Just Until...." Project Ft. Q-Tip & Young Thug

As promised, Cordae is back. Fans have been awaiting new music from the rising artist for some time, but unlike others, Cordae is taking a bit longer in crafting his next album. Yesterday (April 20), as everyone was hyped for 4/20 celebrations and preparing themselves to watch Method Man and Redman's virtual Verzuz concert, Cordae slipped in an announcement about an EP, Just Until.... The rapper shared that the four-track project would arrive in 24 hours and he didn't fail to deliver.

Although the project seems minimal, Cordae is bringing the heat. Just Until.... hosts two coveted features from Q-Tip and Young Thug, and it is clear that the former YBN artist has matured exponentially as an artist since his 2019 debut studio album The Lost Boy. Check out Just Until and let us know if you're looking forward to Cordae's sophomore effort.

Tracklist

1. More Life ft. Q-Tip

2. Dream in Color

3. Wassup ft. Young Thug

4. Thornton Street