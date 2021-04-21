He's been hard at work in the studio and just to whet our appetites, Cordae is dropping off an EP. The former YBN member has been forging ahead without his crew, although they each have repeatedly stated that they still see one another as brothers. As Cordae has been shaping his own Rap career, the buzzing emcee hasn't been steadily releasing new music like his fellow artists; Cordae has opted to take a bit more time crafting his next album and it looks as if it's on the way.

Earlier today (April 20), Cordae delivered his own 4/20 news, albeit it didn't have anything to do with lighting up. He shared on his Instagram that his new EP, Just Until, will be arriving this week.



Roger Kisby / Stringer / Getty Images

"Just Until.... See you soon. Album almost done," he wrote in one image. In the caption to his post, he added, "Album is almost done, but here’s something Just Until.... Tomorrow at Midnight [red devil smiling emoji]." Cordae even gave us the tracklist to his four-pack project and hosts two features that some artists could only beg for.

Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you're looking forward to hearing Cordae's Just Until.

Tracklist

1. More Life ft. Q-Tip

2. Dream in Color

3. Wassup ft. Young Thug

4. Thornton Street