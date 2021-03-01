North Carolina's Morray has been one of the most promising new rappers on the scene, having already caught the eye of J. Cole, Rick Ross, Juicy J, and Jay-Z through his breakout single "Quicksand." Since then, Morray has proven himself to have artistic depth beyond that of a one-hit-wonder, having unleashed a slew of back-to-back jams showcasing his versatility. It would appear that his hustle and prolific work ethic has ultimately paid off, as Morray recently found himself locked in the studio with acclaimed lyricist Cordae.

Though little was revealed about the session, Morray took to Instagram to share a picture of the session, which he declared to be "Timeless." "Always," replies Cordae, sliding into the comment section for a bit of moral support. It's unclear as to whether or not the pair put in work for Morray's upcoming project or Cordae's Lost Boy follow-up, but don't be surprised to see their collaboration land at some point in the near future.

On another note, Morray has been going absolutely hard in the studio of late, even beyond his collaboration with Cordae. A snippet, as shared below, highlights another unreleased Morray banger, one that finds him absolutely spazzing; it's part of why he's so widely regarded as the next up, as he can spit bars and bring strong melodies in equal measure. Check out both the image and the clip here, and sound off if you've got Morray on your radar.