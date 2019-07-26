YBN Cordae Delivers Debut Album "The Lost Boy"

Fresh off of a hot performance with Anderson .Paak on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, YBN Cordae has dropped his debut project The Lost Boy. The 21-year-old rapper has been hyping this record for a while now and following his inclusion on XXL's coveted 2019 Freshman list, and his impressive cypher for the outlet, the North Carolina artist solidifies his place in the rap game with his first, true full-length.

The Lost Boy is packed with features including Chance The Rapper, Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Arin Ray, Meek Mill, and a production credit from J. Cole. From the outset, Cordae showcases his lyrical capabilities while fusing jazz, gospel, folk, and hip hop sounds throughout. "I still have so much more sh*t I'm about to do," Cordae told Billboard. "So much more sh*t I'm about to accomplish. So many more barriers that I'm about to breakthrough. I'm just tapped into my sh*t." Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Wintertime

2. Have Mercy

3. Sweet Lawd - Skit

4. Bad Idea feat. Chance The Rapper

5. Thanksgiving

6. RNP feat. Anderson .Paak (Prod. By J. Cole)

7. Broke As Fuck

8. Thousand Words

9. Way Back Home feat. Ty Dolla $ign

10. Grandmas House - Skit

11. Been Around

12. Nightmares Are Real feat. Pusha T

13. Family Matters feat. Arin Ray

14. We Gon Make It feat. Meek Mill

15. Lost & Found