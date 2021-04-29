The Rap industry isn't unfamiliar with artists having trouble with the law. It feels as if we're hit daily with news about someone being harassed, charged, or arrested, but there are a select few that steer clear of conflict altogether. Cordae is a rapper who doesn't involve himself with beefs, animosity, or legal trouble, but last summer, he found himself in custody.

In July 2020, Cordae joined the millions of others who took to America's streets to protest against police brutality and systemic racism. Specifically, he made his way to Louisville, Kentucky to support others who took camp outside of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home. The protesters wanted Cameron to address the movement of Breonna Taylor's case, or lack thereof, and why the officers involved had yet to be charged for her death.

Several arrests were made, including Trae Tha Truth, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams, Love & Hip Hop's Yandy Smith, and Cordae. It was reported that they were each tacked with felony charges for peacefully protesting, but Cordae shared on Twitter that his attorneys have been working overtime.

"My felony finally got expunged today S/O to my lawyer [fingers crossed emoji]," Cordae tweeted. We're sure it's good news for the others who were detained, as well. Check out a few posts below.