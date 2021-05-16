Chloe Bailey has been social media's favorite sweetheart recently. Ever since the older half of sister duo Chloe x Halle launched her own social media pages separate from her sister, users have been loving her sultry content and her musical covers. Cardi B recently praised the songstress for the cover of her hit "Be Careful," joking that she imagined she had sounded like that when she recorded it back in 2018.

Unfortunately for Chloe, private footage of the 22-year-old practicing the choreography from her single "Do It" surfaced online in just a t-shirt and thong underwear. After receiving backlash from people online, she took to social media to clear up any confusion about what was going on in the footage.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In a since-deleted tweet, Chloe penned, "guys that video was literally from may 2020 of me rehearsing the do it choreo alone in my room having fun wanted to show bts content. i stay up to 3-4 am sometimes just rehearsing in my room.”

She's notably not one to shy away from sharing sexy videos online with her followers. After surpassing 1 million followers on Instagram, she treated fans to a seductive "special performance."

“a special performance for all of you. THANK YOU for all your love and support. let’s celebrate together in reaching 1Million followers," wrote Chloe in the caption of the silhouette-esque video.

Halle, the younger half of Chloe x Halle, is currently filming The Little Mermaid. She depicts Ariel in the upcoming film.

