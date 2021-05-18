She may not want to add her name to conversations involving "female rappers" comparisons, but after releasing her mugshot on the same day as Nicki Minaj, it can't be helped. Coi Leray's career has been steadily on an upward momentum with each new release, but it was her "No More Parties (Remix)" with Lil Durk that help catapult her to new heights.

Next, Coi's "Big Purr" with Pooh Shiesty continued the hype, and as she puts her beef with father Benzino behind and focuses on things that make her elevate, as she says, Leray reflects on a time in her life that was less than favorable.

"Lol this is crazy ... I just took my braids out [upside down smiley face]," Leray wrote in the caption of her mugshots. "I was getting money!!!! They don’t know a thing about me ... smh [face palm emoji]." With the trip down memory lane also came an update for fans. "Album is done man I’m ready," she added.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj also shared a similar post as she penned a note about her 2003 arrest on weapons possession charges. Leray recently took to Twitter to share that she's down for Nicki to jump on yet another remix to "No More Parties," but it's unclear if the "Seeing Green" rapper will answer the social media call.

Check out Coi Leray's mugshots below.