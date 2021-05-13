"Don’t let nobody f*ck with your happiness," Coi Leray tweeted yesterday (May 11), and she certainly has been making sure she, and those she loves, stay drama-free. May 11 marked Leray's 24th birthday and by the looks of her social media posts, she's making sure that this one is the most memorable to date.

This season of Coi Leray's career has been the most successful as her "No More Parties" single gained traction once the Lil Durk remix was released. "Big Purr" featuring Pooh Shiesty didn't do so badly, either, and her most recent delivery, "Bout Me," is being praised among the rapper's fans. Leray has been sharing bits about her birthday bash, including what looks to be a party at a club where cash is being thrown and a twerk session where Leray looks to be enjoying time on a boat in Miami.

Leray isn't a stranger to showing off her body as she regularly takes to social media to show off dances, TikTok challenges, and her twerking skills. She's faced criticisms over her shape as she doesn't host certain curves like other women in the Rap game, but she's made it clear that she's not changing a thing. Check out a few posts from Coi Leray's birthday celebrations below.