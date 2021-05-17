Last week belonged to two of Hip-Hop's favorite emcees: J. Cole and Nicki Minaj. The release of The Off-Season and the surprise re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty both commanded everyone's attention, but considering that Nicki Minaj essentially just added a free mixtape to DSPs, the hype for the Queen rapper was insane.

Even artists like Yung Miami and Coi Leray have been blown away by Nicki's long-awaited comeback. Yung Miami has praised Nicki's post-pregnancy body and requested to be unblocked on her Instagram, while Coi Leray recently revealed that she's motivated by Nicki's eccentric Richard Mille.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Apparently, Coi Leray isn't just impressed with Nicki's rare pink Richard Mille. Following the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty, Coi Leray has started to vocalize her desire to work with the Young Money femcee, particularly on a remix of her breakout record "No More Parties."

Whether or not Coi Leray has actually reached out to Nicki Minaj to get the "Seeing Green" rapper on an official "No More Parties" remix is unknown, but her recent tweet definitely shows that she has been thinking a lot about it.

"If @nickiminaj remixed No More Parties," Coi Leray says, "just imagine bruh."

Fans will have to wait and see if the Queen rapper feels compelled to respond to Coi Leray's tweet, but would you be interested in hearing Nicki Minaj on a "No More Parties" remix?