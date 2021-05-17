The Nicki Minaj hiatus is over and fans are ready. The singer was one of few artists to dominate over the weekend after her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty hit DSPs. Her new track "Seeing Green" with Drake and Lil Wayne caused a ruckus, and now Nicki has taken to Instagram to reflect on some of her past choices that could have sent her life path in an entirely different direction.

In a post-and-delete move, the rapper shared a photo of her mugshot from a 2003 arrest. "It took me years to b able to look at things like this," wrote Minaj.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty Images

"Criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. I did use it tho. This is so inspiring now looking back," she added. "The girl was leaking blood and spent days in the hospital. The word on the street was that I was gonna b deported. I was so scared. Lol. I was 'on the run'. I rlly thought I was in a ghetto movie. I hid my car and went to stay wit my Aunt in Brooklyn chile. Bwahahaaaaa. #Growth."

She ended her message by plugging the release of Beam Me Up Scotty. Fans couldn't help but note that Coi Leray also shared her mugshot as well, and after the singer tweeted that she was interested in Nicki jumping on a "No More Parties" remix, the conspiracy theorists believe it's all connected.

