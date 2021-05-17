Following the re-release of Nicki Minaj's Beam Me Up Scotty, Hip-Hop fans have been losing their minds over the classic mixtape's new bonus cut "Seeing Green." Featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, "Seeing Green" feels like a vintage Young Money cut, and the song finds all three of the iconic artists dishing out impressive verses over a hard-hitting beat that samples Heather Headley's "In My Mind."

However, it turns out that the Heather Headley sample featured on Nicki Minaj's new track has long been extremely popular amongst Hip-Hop producers. In addition to being the foundational core of Trizzy Track's viral "Van Vibes" beat freestyle, artists like Jeezy have also rapper over similar beats.

Apparently, even Holes actor and former rapper Khleo Thomas previously bodied a track that sampled Heather Headley's "In My Mind." Taking to Twitter to joke about the similarities between his 2010 song "In My Soul" and "Seeing Green." Interestingly enough, there is also another overlap between the two artists' records. Around the one-minute mark of "In My Soul," Khleo raps, "It's like we looking through an emerald, so all we see is green," which is ironic considering the title of Nicki's new song and the lyrical motif that appears in each of the Young Money artists' verses.

During her verse, Nicki Minaj notably references the title of the song by saying, "Ain't no C in green, but I'm seein' green." Furthermore, Lil Wayne toys with the recurring theme by rhyming, "That cash blue, but I'm still seein' green," and Drake also raps, "Thought I was seein' things when I was seein' green."

Everything considered, however, Khleo Thomas doesn't seem to have any malicious intent in comparing "Seeing Green" to "In My Soul." "I’m just happy new Nicki music is out," Khleo says in the previously mentioned tweet, echoing a sentiment that much of the Hip-Hop community has also already expressed.

Having heard both Khleo Thomas' 2010 track and the Young Money team-up on "Seeing Green," do you think that this is all just one big coincidence, or did Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Lil Wayne pull inspiration from "In My Soul?"

