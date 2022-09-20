While the rap girlies have been fighting all month long, Coi Leray found herself in a non-hip hop related beef with social media personality, Rolling Ray. The Bobby I Love You, Purrr star has often accused the rapper of stealing his name and his "purr" lingo. But things got intense on Monday (September 19), after Ray assumed Coi's recent tweets were about him.

Coi Leray in June 2022- Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Over the weekend, the "No More Parties" star tweeted, "Paying blogs not to post me is sad. Hurt people hurt people." The cryptic tweets didn't end there. "Don't come over here looking for problems," she continued. Although the tweets weren't directly aimed at anyone in particular, Rolling Ray opted to chime in and share his thoughts on Coi's comments.

"Baby you're not Beyonce, Lil Kim, Nicki Minaj or Cardi B," he wrote. "What is there to keep up with when your debut album ain't even sell more than 11,000 copies! When the talent doesn't add up with the sound this is what happens." Stepping away from subtweeting, Coi mentioned Ray in her follow up tweet, responding, "Lol idk what rolling ray talking about but I do know I prayed for him when he was in the hospital… and still till this day pray for him . Hurt people hurt people! I ain’t gonna say it again!"

This isn't the first time Rolling Ray accused a female artist of stealing his lingo. Last month, Doja Catmade nice with the social media star after being called out for using his "it's giving" lingo for her upcoming clothing line. Ray initially blasted the award winning rapper, tweeting "This b*tch said let me steal from this handicap black b*tch & copy righted my saying uh whole year ago!" Doja brought the beef to a close, simply responding, "Check dm."

