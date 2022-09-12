Megan Thee Stallion has shot down rumors that she was the unnamed person who told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion, rather than congratulating her on her pregnancy. Without naming names, Minaj had recalled a person making the rude comment during the latest episode of her Queen Radio show.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want a drink… you know, because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant, because you were actively trying to have a baby,” Minaj said on the show, Sunday. “Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!'”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

She added: “Imagine posting photos that you’re pregnant… and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations. But then, when you post that Beyonce sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking that, ‘Oh, I could use this opportunity as I use everyone else. She’ll post that I sent her flowers.’ I didn’t even let them shits in my motherfucking house.”

After fans began accusing Megan of being the unnamed individual, she fired back on Twitter labeling the idea a "LIE."

“So this person didn’t mention me?” she wrote in response to a fan who had assumed the person was her, writing "the shoe fits."

“If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter?" Megan added in another post. "If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol?”

Further clarifying to another user, she wrote: “This person … as in the person who pressed the @ button… y’all not this crazy lol.”

While it's unclear who actually made the insensitive comment, Minaj gave birth to her son with her husband, Kenneth Petty, in September 2020. In recent years, the state of Megan and Minaj's friendship has appeared unclear, with fans theorizing that the former's collaboration with Cardi B, "WAP," has caused a rift between the two artists.

Check out Megan's tweets on the matter below.

[Via]