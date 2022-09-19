In recent months, it seemed as if Coi Leray was taking a much-needed break from the ongoing of social media. The hitmaking rapper was once a staple in the blogs as she received attention for her several collaborative efforts, including "Blick Blick" with Nicki Minaj. Of course, controversy always follows when you're commanding so much attention, and in a string of recent tweets, Leray suggested that there is someone trying to dull her shine.

Although Coi Leray didn't add context to her tweets, internet sleuths have suggested that it may have something to do with a few comments made by Minaj.



When Minaj released the remix to "Super Freaky Girl" with Akbar V, Katie Got Bandz, JT, Maliibu Miitch, and Bia, the Rap Queen suggested a few of the newer ladies in the game who were upset about the line-up. Apparently, there were some women who believed they should have received a spot on the "Queen Mix," and Minaj called them "entitled" for feeling as if they deserved a feature.

This caused her Barbz to unleash online once again, and they immediately attacked Coi Leray. Amid the social media chaos, Leray returned with an update.

"Don't come over here looking for problems," she said. "The world got plenty of them already so let's promote positivity as much as we can." She added: "What's in the dark always comes to light! Stay prayed up! Stay focused !!... Paying blogs not to post me is sad... Hurt people hurt people."

Again, Leray did not specifically say who she was referring to, but it looks as if there is quite a bit going on behind the scenes.

