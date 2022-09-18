Nicki Minaj has set a new Spotify record with the success of her recent single, “Super Freaky Girl.” According to Chart Data, the track has become the fastest solo female rap song to accumulate 100 million streams on the platform.

Minaj tweeted about the broad success of the song on September 16, thanking her fans for their support while acknowledging the role the numerous remixes have had in maintaining the song's popularity.

“5 weeks in?!?!!! Whoa!!!!! This is amazing you guys! Thank you!!!! The #QueenMix rlly BODIED!!!! GO STREAM!!!!!!,” Nicki posted on Twitter.



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“Super Freaky Girl" was released on August 12 and prominently samples Rick James's 1981 single "Super Freak." The song debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, making it the first solo song by a female hip-hop artist to do so since Lauryn Hill's 1998 single "Doo Wop (That Thing)." The track was included on Minaj's first greatest hits album Queen Radio: Volume 1.

In the time since it's release, Minaj has released a "Roman Remix," for her alter ego, Roman Zolanski, as well as a "Queen Mix," featuring City Girls rapper JT, BIA, Maliibu Mitch, Katie Got Bandz, and Akbar V.

Check out Minaj's recent tweet, as well as the official music video for "Super Freaky Girl" below.

