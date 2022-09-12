It has been quite the weekend for women in Rap as there has been a social media war of sorts that has unraveled among fanbases. Nicki Minaj's devotees have been riding for her since she first dipped her toes into the mainstream, and they haven't wavered. They promote every release and help Minaj sell out tours and top the charts—and when it comes to defending her name, the Barbz can become downright vicious.

Following Minaj's recent Queen Radio appearance, her social media brouhaha kicked off as the Rap icon made a few revelations that unsurprisingly went viral. After sharing her "Super Freaky Girl (Remix)" that hosted looks from Katie Got Bandz, JT, Akbar V, Maliibu Mitch, and Bia, all hell broke loose when there were accusations that other female rappers on the come-up weren't supportive.



Jerritt Clark / Stringer / Getty Images

Expectedly, Hip Hop fans and quite a few trolls weighed in, pitting women in Rap against one another and bringing up past tensions. As conversations became trending topics, Rapsody surfaced with a tweet where she paid respect to as many femcees as she could fit into a post.

"Ain’t no this or that," she wrote. "It’s AND. Roxanne AND Salt N Pepa AND Lyte AND Latifah AND Lauryn AND Kim AND Foxy AND Missy AND Trina AND Nicki AND Cardi AND Megan AND Tierra AND LK47 AND Lady London AND Che Noire AND Simz AND City Girls etc etc."

Rapsody also retweeted a follower who added a few more noteworthy names to the list. Meanwhile, those Nicki Minaj conversations are ongoing as Lakeyah and Coi Leray's names have been injected into the conversation.

