CJ Fly & Statik Selektah Make For A Perfect Team On "RUDEBWOY"

After giving us an early taste last fall with the titled track featuring Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly officially drops his new album titled RUDEBWOY that features Statik Selektah taking over on the production end and an impressive set of features that include the Pro Era crew and Griselda's own Conway amongst others.



Photo by HNHH

CJ and Statik are a force to be reckoned with on RUDEBWOY, with the seasoned producer providing just the right instrumentals to match the Brooklyn-bred emcees '90s-influenced rap flow. Every aspect of CJ's personality is represented throughout these 13 tracks, from speaking on his Bajan/Barbadian & Jamaican heritage to giving an outlook on the makings of a 26-year-old Black male rising from the streets of New York. Whether he's doing his best DMX impression on "JOOKS and matching the grittiness of Conway on "CITY WE FROM" — the album title and all accompanying tracks are purposefully capitalized by the way — to reminiscing on the days when every '90s kid was an aspiring Pokémon master on "LV ASCOT," CJ sounds impressively comfortable in his lyrical delivery. Adding Statik's impeccable touch on the beats is just icing on the cake. Oh, and OG fans will certainly enjoy the closing posse cut that displays the best of what the Pro Era Crew consistently offers when they get in the booth together.

Listen to CJ Fly's new album RUDEBWOY produced by Statik Selektah below:

Tracklist:

1. "GOIN THRU" (feat. T’nah)

2. "RUDEBWOY" (feat. Joey Bada$$)

3. "BARRELL" (feat. Haile Supreme)

4. "GREW UP" (feat. Haile Supreme)

5. "SHOW YOU"

6. "I TRIED" (feat. OSHUN)

7. "BLOCK PARTY" (feat. Kirk Knight)

8. "CITY WE FROM" (feat. Conway The Machine)

9. "JOOKS"

10. "LV ASCOT"

11. "STRUGGLIN’"

12. "HARD TIMES" (feat. Lexi Paz)

13. "THE PROS" (feat. T’nah, Chuck Strangers, Dessy Hinds, Dirty Sanchez, Rokamouth & Nyck Caution)