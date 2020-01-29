CJ Fly Glides Over Statik Selektah Production On "Show You"

Though relatively quiet insofar as collectives go, the boys of Pro Era have been putting out quality work for a minute. Now, CJ Fly has come through to round out his latest three-pack, following the release of Joey Bada$$ assisted "Rudebwoy" and the Conway collaborator "City We From." This latest finds the rapper linking with the legendary Statik Selektah, who provides both the instrumental and the mixing acumen. Off the bat, Statik's shuffling breakbeat settles nicely beneath a soothing sax sample, providing CJ Fly with the perfect backdrop for some beautiful New York vibes.

"I went from sleeping in a crib to sleeping on a mattress," details Fly, reflecting on his childhood come-up. "When I moved in with my father and his girlfriend out in Flatbush, me and her we got along I always loved her cause she had cooked." He proceeds to reminisce about his various moves about the NYC area, leaving him untethered as far as local identity. And yet, here he stands, unabashedly New York in the best possible way. Shout out to CJ Fly and the entire Pro Era movement.

Quotable Lyrics

Stash his ammo in this alley where my dad got locked

Just a couple blocks away from where heard gunshots

By this Chinese store on Lindenwood where I had got rocked

One to three I couldn't do much, and my hat got robbed