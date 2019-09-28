mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joey Bada$$ Hops On CJ Fly's "Rudebwoy" Track

Milca P.
September 28, 2019
Rudebwoy
CJ Fly Feat. Joey Bada$$

Cj Fly kicks off a new era.


It's looking like a new chapter for the Progressive Era.

Recently the label and collective, co-founded by Joey Bada$$, announced a newly-inked deal with ADA Worldwide. While the label gets to maintain its independence, ADA will be handling distribution and label services. With this new announcement came a new cut for ProEra's CJ Fly, effectively kicking the new paradigm into gear with "Rudebwoy."

Joining him along for the ride is Joey Bada$$ as both rappers tap into their island roots--found in Jamaica and St. Lucia between the two.

"This song is the title track of my debut album, so it’s giving you a taste of what you’re about to get from me on this project," says CJ Fly o the new offering. “The vibes are very Caribbean, energetic, & fun. In the hook, I’m explaining one way a RUDEBWOY could be, but also putting a spin on the stigma about Jamaican men.”

Quotable Lyrics

American and Bajan, plus my father's side Jamaican
Blick of man eye, God can take it
In the bedroom, I'm amazin'
She told me she had some tricks, a holy, but nastiness
I won't even ask what's more to ya

CJ Fly
CJ Fly Joey Bada$$ Songs Pro Era new music Pro era records
