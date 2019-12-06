mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CJ Fly & Conway Make The Pro Era-Griselda Connection On "City We From"

Aron A.
December 06, 2019 13:53
City We From
CJ Fly Feat. Conway
Produced by Statik Selektah

CJ Fly and Conway light up New York state with their new collaboration.


Lyricism has never left, despite what people might tell you. Hip-hop might be more melody-driven than it's ever been but there have always been rappers who've continued to make lyricism the forefront of their music. Pro Era, for example, has never lost sight of the foundation of hip-hop since they emerged earlier this year. Today, CJ Fly teams with Griselda's Conway for their brand new heater, "City We From."

Although there's a clear generational gap, Conway and CJ Fly find common ground over Statik Selektah production on their new single. Less celebratory than the title suggests, Conway and CJ Fly shine light on the dark shadows of their respective cities. "City we from made us/ Shooters keep that thang tucked/ Talk shit, get your face snuffed/ You might get your chain tugged," Fly raps on the hook.

Although it feels like a Pro Era and Griselda record should've happened years ago, perhaps we can hope for a Griselda-Pro Era posse cut in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in the streets waist deep
.40 on my waist, make your face leak
I don't talk much, I let the case speak
I ain't hard to find, pussy, I'm on May Street

