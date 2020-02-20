Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty, showed off her singing skills in a video posted by her mom and Chris' ex, Nia Guzman, on which Nia wrote that Royalty was destined to be an even bigger star than her daddy. Nia shared the clip of her 5-year-old belting out Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's country pop hit "10,000 hours" to Instagram on Tuesday. In the video, Royalty begins by singing the correct lyrics of the chorus, before switching it up with some lines about her mom asking her to do the dishes.

Nia captioned the post, "I LOVE YOU MY BABY...MY ROYALTY!" The adorable video got plenty of love from Nia's followers, who praised Royalty's impressive singing skills at such a young age and encouraged her to keep pursuing her dreams. Nia responded to one user who compared Royalty to her famous father. "She is going to be just like her daddy!" the user wrote. "Royalty is going to be an amazing singer, artist, and dancer." Nia agreed, but indicated that, "She is going to be everything he is and MORE!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This is certainly not the first time that Royalty's artistic leanings have been compared to Chris. She's been known to bust out her best dance moves, even recently suffering an injury after trying to imitate Chris' famous "spins." She also appears to have inherited his affinity for visual art. It looks like Royalty is destined for stardom.