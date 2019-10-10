In a few years time, do you think we'll be comparing Royalty Brown to her father on the dance floor? Previous months have shown us that Chris Brown still has some insane moves on stage. The man has been likened to Michael Jackson on many occasions (mostly by 50 Cent) and much of it has to do with how multi-talented the young man is. Excelling as a rapper, singer, dancer, actor, visual artist, and so much more, CB can do it all. He seems to have passed on the virtuoso gene to his daughter Royalty too because, on top of her flexing her chops on stage the other day, she hit some energetic steps in the middle of the street while on camera.

Chris Brown regularly shares adorable footage of his daughter for the world to fawn over and the most recent video might just be the cutest. We know that Royalty Brown is already a little ball of expert talent but she continues proving to the world that she has the potential to follow in her daddy's footsteps. Whenever and if ever Breezy decides to hang up the microphone, RoRo has a chance at becoming his successor and if you don't believe me, check out the video below.

Sure, her moves aren't entirely refined yet but, at the end of the day, she's still a child. This is her just having a good time with her family. I'm pretty sure you and I weren't dancing like that at five-years-old.

Do you think Royalty has skills?