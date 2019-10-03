This type of behaviour has gotten 50 Cent in trouble in the past but he's not finished showing love to his homie Chris Brown. Fif got on the Jackson family's bad side because of his constant MJ-CB comparisons on social media. While he likely didn't mean any harm in his posts, the rapper ticked off Paris Jackson by saying Breezy might just be better than the King of Pop. Paris argued that their performance skills are not even close and that comment led to 50 possibly crossing a line. "I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels," wrote Curtis. He took a little bit of a break but he's back with more ammunition today, forcing his CB opinion down our throats once more.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sharing an insane video of the Virginia-based singer pulling off a few spins during his INDIGOAT Tour, Fif yelled his thoughts from the rooftop. "I would hate to be a R&B n***a right now 🤦‍♂️this fool better then MJ," he typed. He added even more sauce in the comments, writing: "Repeat after me MJ was great but it’s CB’s turn."

It doesn't seem like 50 Cent will be letting up anytime soon. Do you think Michael Jackson is more talented than Chris Brown? That's not a rhetorical question.