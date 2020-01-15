Chris Brown has proven over the years that he's not just skilled when it comes to making addictive R&B songs but he also knows has to create something just as appealing when it comes to painting and drawing. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter has shared his work numerous times on social media from one post of his travelling drawing book to another that shows his murals at home.



Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Chris has previously expressed that he wants to one day "do an exhibit" of his work and while that time has yet to come it's clear that it may include work by his daughter as well. The latest share to the Heartbreak On A Fullmoon singer's Instagram sees his five-year-old daughter working on some artwork of her own as she's seen sketching a picture with numerous coloured pens by her side. "She better than me ❤️," Chris captioned the image.

"I think the key is basically just your determination as far as an artist is concerned," Chris said years ago when sharing tips for upcoming artists. "It’s just about your drive and your dream. I think that as far as being an artist, and being an entertainer, for me it’s like we never lose our dream. We never lose what we had as a kid in our minds, we kind of stay young and youthful so that’s what keeps us fresh and creative to go forward."?