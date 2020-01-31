Little Miss Royalty Brown got carried away recently trying to dance just like her daddy.Chris Brown's eldest child was in the middle of mastering the singer/dancer's famous "spins," when she wound up suffering an injury to the head. The 5-year-old shared a photo of her smile-face-bandaged wound on her own Instagram account on Thursday, showing that she's in good spirits despite hurting herself.

"Well guys... I got my first real boo boo!" her mom, Nia Guzman, who runs the account, wrote in the caption. She assured Royalty's 625k followers, however, that the injury was nothing to worry about. "Mom and Dad told me I would be ok," she wrote. "And look. My 🩹 is some new fashion for a couple weeks 🤣🩹☺️🤩!" Nia revealed on Royalty's behalf that the injury occurred while she was attempting to imitate her dad, writing, "I gotta stop thinking I can spin around like daddy! 🥴" Royalty has already proved that she's can dance like her daddy, though, busting out her best dance moves from time to time. It appears she's also adopted her dad's art skills, as she demonstrated her passion for drawing earlier this month, as well.

Royalty and her dad clearly have a very special bond, and Chris even brought her as his date to the Grammys on Sunday.