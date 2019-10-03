Chris Brown is a talented singer, dancer, painter, and a great dad to his five-year-old daughter, Royalty. There's a lot of artists that keep their professional and personal life separate but not Breezy. He's constantly praising his daughter on social media and otherwise. In late August, the singer shared photos of his daughter on her first day of school. Now, he's showing that her star potential is clearly something she gets from him.

Breezy hit the 'Gram to share an adorable little video of five-year-old Royalty hitting the red carpet for the first time on her own. Even though the singer wasn't spotted in the clip, the rapper's clearly ecstatic to see her handling all of the cameras and attention so gracefully on the red carpet. But despite the fact that she's the daughter of a superstar, Breezy was clearly caught off guard by the fact that she's a natural when it comes to handling the spotlight.

"ho does she think she is??? 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️A PROFESSIONAL KINDERGARTEN STUDENT. 5 and live," he wrote.

In other Breezy-related news, the singer will be releasing a deluxe edition to his album, Indigo which dropped earlier this year. The deluxe version includes 10 new songs with appearances from Tory Lanez, Davido, Rich The Kid, Sage The Gemini, as well as a collab with rising R&B star DaniLeigh. Keep your eyes peeled for that.