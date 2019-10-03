Chris Brownhas a particular habit for grande largesse. The man has never met a song worthy of the cutting room floor, and as a result, his albums tend to be gargantuan affairs. His 2017 effort Heartbreak On A Full Moon clocked in at forty-five tracks, while this year's Indigo appeared modest by comparison with thirty-two tracks. That, as it stands, was unacceptable. As such, Chris has queued up a deluxe edition of his latest, rounding the tracklist up to forty-two total songs.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

With ten new ones on deck, Indigo's new guests include Davido, Rich The Kid, Sage The Gemini, DaniLeigh, and Tory Lanez. In order to give an additional spotlight to the late-comers, Breezy made sure to stack them right at the album's beginning, as to avoid the dreaded "insta-skip." Check out the tracklist below, and sound off in the comments - are you excited for Indigo Deluxe? Or is the mere notion of a forty-two song album too overwhelming to bear?

Check out the new additions below, and keep an eye out for the project to drop tomorrow.

1. Lower Body (feat. Davido)

2. Overtime

3. Under the Influence

4. Outy When I Drive / Blamed (feat. Rich The Kid & Sage the Gemini)

5. Nose Dive (feat. DaniLeigh)

6. Flashbacks

7. Problem with You

8. Going At It

9. Technology

10. Tell Me How You Feel (feat. Tory Lanez)