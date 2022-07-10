Chris Brown's newest album, Breezy, has seen a lot of success. The project was released on June 24 and boasted a whopping 24 songs which included features from Tory Lanez, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, Wizkid, Lil Wayne, H.E.R., and many more. Brown didn't stop there, expanding the album with a deluxe edition that included 9 more songs. Even though Brown has been unhappy with the media coverage (or lack thereof) surrounding the release, it's still doing big numbers.

On July 8, Billboard announced that Breezy's success has led Chris Brown to break the record for most hits on the Hot R&B Songs chart, a record previously held by The Weeknd. Brown now holds a career total of 79 songs on the chart, while The Weeknd has 71.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Nine new entries from Breezy landed on the July 9 chart, which has been in existence since 2012. The songs are as follows: “Psychic,” featuring Jack Harlow; “Addicted,” featuring Lil Baby; “Possessive,” featuring Lil Wayne & BLEU; “C.A.B. (Catch a Body),” featuring Fivio Foreign; “Till The Wheels Fall Off,” featuring Lil Durk & Capella Grey; “Closure,” featuring H.E.R.; “Sex Memories,” featuring Ella Mai; “Need You Right Here,” featuring Bryson Tiller; and “Pitch Black.”

Breezy debuted at No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200, moving 72,000 units in its debut week. It seems likely that Chris will extend his lead over The Weeknd with the deluxe edition he released this Friday. Brown and The Weeknd are far ahead of their peers with the most charted titles. Drake holds down third place with 56 hits, and Khalid and Bryson Tiller round out the top five with 43 and 41 songs, respectively.

